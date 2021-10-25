half-naked Orlando Bloom decorates the little daughter’s room

Looks like Katy Perry is very lucky with her husband! He recently rescued her while performing. And now he also proved that he copes well with the role of father. In his Instagram, the actor shared a video in which he equips the nursery for his daughter, Daisy Dove, with Katie.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images)

In the video, 44-year-old Orlando with a naked torso crawls on his knees on the floor and assembles a play area for the baby. It is easy to guess that it is Katie who is shooting it. “Father of the Year,” the singer said proudly. The actor also posted a photo of him gluing large daisies onto the bright yellow walls in the nursery.

“Sexy worker!” “Can you paint my walls?” “I swear this person is not getting old,” users wrote in the comments.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with their daughter Daisy (Photo: Legion-media)

We will remind, Orlando and Katie became parents in August last year. The newborn baby was named Daisy Dove. Note that for Katie she became the first child, and the actor already has a son from his marriage to Miranda Kerr. The relationship of lovers cannot be called ideal: the couple met in 2016, met for about a year, and then broke up. After spending a couple of months apart, Katie and Orlando decided to get back together, and already in 2019, on Valentine’s Day, the actor proposed to Katie, to which she agreed.