Hollywood actors’ fees – how much Keanu Reeves and Dwayne Johnson get

Variety weekly named the highest paid actors in Hollywood, and also published a list of the largest royalties for roles in movies and popular TV series streaming services. It includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Daniel Craig, Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and others.

Daniel Craig in Knives OutPhoto: Lionsgate

Films

Daniel Craig, sequel and triquel to Knives Out – $ 100 million

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, role in the action movie “Red Circular” – $ 50 million

Denzel Washington, role in the thriller “The Devil is in the Detail” – $ 40 million

Will Smith, King Richard – $ 40 million

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up” – $ 30 million

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up) – $ 25 million

Sandra Bullock (Lost City D), Brad Pitt (High Speed ​​Train), Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor 4) – about $ 20 million

Tom Cruise, advance payment for the sequel to the action movie “Top Gun” – $ 13 million

Keanu Reeves Expects $ 12-14M Bonus For The Matrix 4 On HBO Max

Robert Pattinson, Batman – $ 3 million

Series and other projects on streaming services

Chris Pratt (Death List) – $ 1.4 million

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”) – $ 1 million

Kate Winslet (“Meir of Easttown”) – $ 650,000

Pedro Pascal, a role in the adaptation of the game The Last Of Us – $ 600 thousand

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”) – $ 600,000

Brian Cox (“The Heirs”) – $ 400-500 thousand

Jude Law (“The Third Day”) – $ 425 thousand

Henry Cavill, role in the TV series “The Witcher” – $ 400 thousand

David Harbor (“Stranger Things”) – $ 350,000-400,000

