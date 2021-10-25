Hollywood actors’ fees – how much Keanu Reeves and Dwayne Johnson get

Variety weekly named the highest paid actors in Hollywood, and also published a list of the largest royalties for roles in movies and popular TV series streaming services. It includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Daniel Craig, Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and others. theLime publishes the most impressive numbers.
Daniel Craig in Knives Out
Films
- Daniel Craig, sequel and triquel to Knives Out – $ 100 million
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, role in the action movie “Red Circular” – $ 50 million
- Denzel Washington, role in the thriller “The Devil is in the Detail” – $ 40 million
- Will Smith, King Richard – $ 40 million
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up” – $ 30 million
- Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up) – $ 25 million
- Sandra Bullock (Lost City D), Brad Pitt (High Speed Train), Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor 4) – about $ 20 million
- Tom Cruise, advance payment for the sequel to the action movie “Top Gun” – $ 13 million
- Keanu Reeves Expects $ 12-14M Bonus For The Matrix 4 On HBO Max
- Robert Pattinson, Batman – $ 3 million
Series and other projects on streaming services
- Chris Pratt (Death List) – $ 1.4 million
- Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”) – $ 1 million
- Kate Winslet (“Meir of Easttown”) – $ 650,000
- Pedro Pascal, a role in the adaptation of the game The Last Of Us – $ 600 thousand
- Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”) – $ 600,000
- Brian Cox (“The Heirs”) – $ 400-500 thousand
- Jude Law (“The Third Day”) – $ 425 thousand
- Henry Cavill, role in the TV series “The Witcher” – $ 400 thousand
- David Harbor (“Stranger Things”) – $ 350,000-400,000
