how celebrities received Russian citizenship :: Society :: RBC

On October 25, President Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to Uruguayan actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son Molio Oreiro Merlin Atahualpa. Oreiro is not the first famous foreigner to receive a Russian passport. Who else from foreign celebrities became a Russian – in the RBC review
Natalia Oreiro, singer and actress
Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS
The story of Natalia Oreiro’s Russian citizenship began in March 2019. The singer and actress was invited to the Evening Urgant program on Channel One. Host Ivan Urgant told Oreiro that she is “the most Russian among foreign women.” “I told him that I have no doubts. And I said that Putin should have given me citizenship, ”said Oreiro, admitting that it was a joke, not a request, although she would like to obtain Russian citizenship.
Last summer, the artist applied for a Russian passport, which she was offered, since she, in particular, has “so many ties with Russia.” Oreiro said that she was not going to live in the country, and wanted to receive Russian citizenship as a token of gratitude for the love of Russians
Milos Bikovich, actor
Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS
Serbian actor Milos Bikovich received Russian citizenship on February 24, 2020. Bikovich played the main role in the film “Serf” directed by Klim Shipenko. A little more than a month after the premiere, the picture became the highest-grossing domestic tape in the history of Russia. The actor also starred in the films “Sunstroke” (2014), “Duhless 2” (2015), “Ice” (2018), “Kholop” (2019), in the TV series “Grand” (2018), “Magomayev” (2020 ) and others
Jeff Monson, mixed martial artist
Photo: Anton Denisov / RIA Novosti
On May 29, 2018, a mixed martial arts fighter from the United States, Jeff Monson, spoke about granting him Russian citizenship. Earlier, such a decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Today I am very happy. Why? Because today I have become Russian. Thank you very much Russia! ” – said the fighter in his video message
Shane Perkins, world cycling champion
Photo: Jerry Lampen / Reuters
On August 17, 2017, Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to Australian cyclist, two-time world champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Shane Perkins. According to the President of the Cycling Federation Vyacheslav Yekimov, from that moment on, the 30-year-old athlete will play for the Russian national team, but the initiative to become a Russian citizen belongs to Perkins himself.
The Australian wrote about his desire to obtain Russian sports citizenship back in February on his Facebook page. In August, Perkins made his debut with the Moscow national team at the Russian Track Cycling Championship
Anatoly Wasserman, publicist
Photo: Anton Podgayko / TASS
By decree of Putin in January 2016, Russian citizenship was granted to the publicist Anatoly Wasserman, who was born in 1952 in Ukraine.
In 2015, the Security Service of Ukraine opened a criminal case against Wasserman, who advocates the annexation of Ukraine to Russia. He was suspected of calling for actions aimed at changing the constitutional order, changing the borders of the territory, as well as the state border of Ukraine. He himself called the initiation of the case “an official recognition of his services to the peoples of Russia and Ukraine”
Yuri Kuperman, artist
Photo: Irina Kuznetsova / Interpress / TASS
Soviet and American artist Yuri Kuperman received Russian citizenship together with Anatoly Wasserman in 2016. In 1972 he emigrated to Israel and lived in France and New York
Steven Seagal, actor
Photo: Alexey Druzhinin / TASS
American actor Steven Seagal received Russian citizenship in November 2016. According to the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, the basis for granting citizenship was the fact that Sigal is known for “his rather warm feelings towards our country” and is “a fairly well-known actor.”
Mario Fernandez, footballer
Photo: Sergey Fadeichev / TASS
In June 2016, Brazilian footballer Mario Fernandez also received Russian citizenship. The corresponding decree was signed by Vladimir Putin.
According to the statutes of the International Football Federation, in order to change football citizenship, an athlete who played for the national team only in unofficial matches must live for five years in the country whose national team he wants to represent. Now the 26-year-old defender plays for CSKA Moscow
Roy Jones Jr., boxer
Photo: Sergey Karpukhin / Reuters
In September 2015, the American boxer Roy Jones Jr. became a citizen of Russia. Shortly before that, Vladimir Putin met with the athlete in Crimea and promised to help with obtaining Russian citizenship if Jones associates “a significant part of his life” with activities in Russia.
“I want to become an active citizen of Russia, I love Russian society as much as it loves me. Obtaining Russian citizenship will help me in reducing the gap between the two countries, “Jones explained his decision.
Theodor Currentzis, conductor
Photo: Sebastian Gollnow / dpa / TASS
Conductor of Greek origin Teodor Currentzis received Russian citizenship on April 16, 2014. At that time, Currentzis was the head of the Perm Opera and Ballet Theater (he left this position in 2019). The musician could not obtain citizenship for a long time, he applied for its registration when he was the chief conductor at the Novosibirsk Opera and Ballet Theater, where he worked from 2004 to 2010.
Currentzis moved to Russia in 1994, entered the St. Petersburg Conservatory named after N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov, where he studied with the conductor Ilya Musin. The former governor of the Perm Territory Viktor Basargin, giving Currentzis a Russian passport, said that in order to issue citizenship, the musician even had to turn to President Vladimir Putin
Gerard Depardieu, actor
Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
In 2012, actor Gerard Depardieu renounced his French citizenship due to the tax reform of the new president, François Hollande, which raised the tax rate for the “super-rich” to 75%. In January of the following year, Vladimir Putin granted the actor Russian citizenship. In February 2013, Depardieu received a stamp in his Russian passport for registration in the capital of Mordovia, Saransk.
The tax that caused Depardieu to leave the country was eventually recognized as discriminatory by the French Constitutional Council and canceled
Ahn Hyun Soo (Victor Ahn), Olympic Short Track Speed Skating Champion
Photo: Valentin Egorshin / Interpress / TASS
The most titled athlete in the history of world short track speed skating and former South Korean citizen Ahn Hyun Soo received Russian citizenship in 2011, shortly after he was unable to make the Korean national team at the 2010 Games due to a serious injury. Together with citizenship, the athlete received a new name – Victor An, under which he plays for the Russian national team. In 2014, at the Sochi Olympics, An won three gold medals and became the absolute record holder in short track speed skating
Zurab Tsereteli, sculptor
Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS
Soviet and Russian sculptor Zurab Tsereteli, who was born in Georgia, received Russian citizenship in 2003 “for special merit”. The corresponding decree was signed by Vladimir Putin. Tsereteli noted that he has been living in Moscow for a long time and “morally and physically” considers himself a citizen of Russia since 1964