how celebrities received Russian citizenship :: Society :: RBC

Natalia Oreiro, singer and actress

Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS



The story of Natalia Oreiro’s Russian citizenship began in March 2019. The singer and actress was invited to the Evening Urgant program on Channel One. Host Ivan Urgant told Oreiro that she is “the most Russian among foreign women.” “I told him that I have no doubts. And I said that Putin should have given me citizenship, ”said Oreiro, admitting that it was a joke, not a request, although she would like to obtain Russian citizenship.

Last summer, the artist applied for a Russian passport, which she was offered, since she, in particular, has “so many ties with Russia.” Oreiro said that she was not going to live in the country, and wanted to receive Russian citizenship as a token of gratitude for the love of Russians