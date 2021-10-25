How to exchange rubles from Sberbank to Binance (BUSD): step-by-step instructions and explanations

It is not a problem to buy any cryptocurrency today, including when it comes to the popular stablecoin Binance USD. It is sold for almost any currency, and, of course, for rubles. At the same time, there are different ways so that you can choose the most convenient one for yourself. You can exchange Sberbank for Binance (BUSD) through independent exchangers presented at www.bestchange.ru/sberbank-to-busd.html, or use the fiat gateway on the largest cryptocurrency exchange. Let’s consider step by step both methods and their features, so that you can find the right one.

The procedure and features of the exchange “Sberbank – Binance (BUSD)” directly on the exchange

Today, Binance has integrated a wide variety of ways to replenish the balance, including direct transactions from MasterCard and VISA cards. If your Sberbank card has a logo of one of these systems, then this option can be considered by you as well.

For the subsequent exchange, you must:

register on Binance (create an account);

bind an email to it, create a password, read and accept the Terms of Use;

go through the verification procedure (required);

bind your bank card to the exchange account.

The last action is carried out simultaneously with the registration of the first transaction. To do this, open the “Buy cryptocurrency” option and from there select the Debit / credit card payment option, mark the RUB fiat currency in the loaded layout and indicate the amount in the appropriate box, and then select the required crypto. After that, click on the “Buy” button, the following will be loaded in response:

first – an electronic form in which you need to enter in detail the details of the linked card of Sberbank of Russia;

then – the form “billing addresses”, and in it you need to specify the place of residence (postal code, city, region, exact address).

Then it will remain with the received code in SMS to confirm the transaction and accept the Binance USD cryptocurrency on the spot wallet.

The procedure and features of the exchange “Sberbank – Binance (BUSD)” through third-party exchange services

If the conditions required when using a direct fiat gateway on Binance do not suit you (for example, you do not want to go through verification or tie a card, or you cannot, since the owner of the bank account and the account on Binance are different people), then they will come to the rescue third-party independent online exchange offices. The list of exchange services can be found at www.bestchange.ru.

In this case, you will not need to go through any card bindings, registration and verification, and the exchanger does not matter from whose card the purchase of stablecoins was paid. In this case, the procedure is broadly as follows:

the user chooses a suitable exchanger;

fills out an exchange request, indicating the amounts, types of currencies, e-mail to receive instructions on how to pay for the service;

transfers the agreed amount in rubles to the account / card number specified by the exchange service;

after receiving the money, the exchanger makes a counter transaction to the spot wallet specified by the client and sends him a notification about the successful completion of the operation.

As you can see, there is nothing complicated. The main thing is to choose a reliable exchange service. If the user is interested in verified foreign exchangers, then their list can be found in the listing at www.bestchange.com/. For Russian-speaking sites, the address of the monitoring portal is indicated above. You can rest assured that only verified exchangers are always presented in the ratings on the monitoring sites.