How to get the most out of your brain and be happy

2021-10-25T08: 00

2021-10-25T08: 00

2021-10-25T08: 15

the science

health

psychology

biology

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti, Tatyana Pichugina. Deep immersion in work, as a result of which masterpieces are born, is a state familiar to creative people. At such moments, a person is absolutely happy. Experts call this entry into a “stream” or “zone”, however, this phenomenon has not yet been fully explained. Money Can’t Make Happiness The concept of flow was proposed in 1975 by an American researcher at the University of Chicago, Mihai Csikszentmihalyi. Together with colleagues, he studied happiness and tried to understand when it comes to a person. He was worried about the paradox: although life has improved, people experience boredom and dissatisfaction with themselves. So, happiness is not in material wealth, but in something else, the scientist concluded. At first, the researchers conducted interviews and polls, then asked the subjects to wear pagers and sent them signals several times a day. This meant that you need to describe your feelings at the moment. Many, doing what they love, experienced a special upsurge and joy. They, regardless of nationality, profession, standard of living and age, described it in the same way. From the evidence obtained in different parts of the world, Csikszentmihalyi deduced the formula for optimal joy, or entry into the “stream”, “zone”. There is a case in which a person can express himself as much as possible, and there is a corresponding skill. There is a clear goal and instant feedback. All this allows you to fully focus on a specific task, forget about everything except it. At such moments, the feeling of time and inner “I” is lost. Cikszentmihalyi founded a new discipline – positive psychology, wrote several bestsellers. His most popular work is called “Stream”. However, the scientist always emphasized that this was not his discovery: he only introduced into the scientific circulation what was known to ancient philosophers, Indian yogis, Taoist monks, Christian mystics and many generations of creative people. … Even if all the conditions are met, it arises spontaneously and not at all; it is impossible to achieve it “according to the instructions”, to train it. It is worth distracting, for example, by the final result – and the person returns to his normal state. A good mood and constant feedback, mostly positive, keep you in the “zone.” It is known that some experience the flow more strongly – for example, attentive people. In a recent work, Csikszentmihalyi decided to test this observation on billiard players by asking study participants to fill out questionnaires at the end of the tournaments. It turned out that those who reacted positively to the game – whether it was professional or amateur – felt at ease and confident, had better control over their shots, and were generally satisfied with themselves. Those who became obsessed with mistakes and experienced negative emotions were more likely to be distracted and, accordingly, played worse. Researchers concluded that the key factor for getting out of the “flow” is the dissipation of attention. But even if all the conditions were met, some participants in the experiment did not get into the “zone”, although they won the tournaments. The authors of the work found it difficult to explain this. An even more interesting phenomenon is group entry into a stream. It is well known, for example, to athletes and musicians playing together. However, it is very difficult to study it objectively, relying not only on questionnaires. Scientists from Australia, Japan and the USA were the first to do this. Volunteers were invited, paired and asked to use a computer simulator of playing a musical instrument. The participants pressed the keys, trying to keep the rhythm. Each had an MRI and in the process they took an electroencephalogram of the brain. The measurements were carried out both in doubles and in single games. Sometimes the musical rhythm was deliberately knocked out in order to get people out of the “flow”, but not from the team activity. After analyzing the results, the scientists found a unique mark of the group flow: increased beta and gamma rhythms of the brain in the middle temporal lobe, where information is processed. The most interesting thing is that the brain activity of the team members was synchronized. Such a phenomenon was previously noted, for example, in schoolchildren, but now the mechanism for the emergence of this unusual state is known.

