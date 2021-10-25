Hyundai Mobis will teach electric vehicles to turn the wheels at an angle of 90 degrees

The use of electric motors and batteries as part of the power plant of vehicles opens up a lot of scope for creativity when choosing a layout for the creators of the latter. Hyundai Mobis is set to offer electric vehicle manufacturers a platform that can turn the wheels at a 90-degree angle.

General Motors Corporation is most famous for experiments with steering the rear wheels in the segment of electric vehicles. It has already announced a “crab mode” for the Hummer family of electric vehicles and the Chevrolet Silverado soplatform pickup truck. Elon Musk admitted some time ago that the Tesla Cybertruck pickup can also get steering rear wheels. For fairly large machines with a large wheelbase, this opens up new possibilities for maneuvering in urban conditions and off-road. You can either move diagonally or reduce the turning radius.

According to Business Korea, South Korean company Hyundai Mobis has announced its success in developing electric vehicle units that allow them to create cars with 90-degree wheel rotation. If we assume that all four wheels will have such a degree of freedom, then the electric car will be able to shift to the side strictly perpendicular to the road and turn around on the spot, which will provide additional convenience when parking and maneuvering in the city.

Classic cars with a mechanical linkage between the wheel and the power train rarely achieve a wheel angle of more than 30 degrees. By 2023, Hyundai Mobis promises to develop a complete platform with a 90-degree wheel steer function. It will equip it with automatic control by 2025. All this will allow the company’s customers to create electric vehicles with an unusual layout and fantastic maneuverability. Considering that the brands Hyundai, Genesis and Kia are the main customers of this component supplier, then you can count on the appearance of the corresponding models in the range of their products.