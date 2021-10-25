https://ria.ru/20211025/siriya-1756219292.html
IED exploded in front of a convoy of Russian military in Syria
An IED exploded in front of a convoy of Russian military police while patrolling a highway in Syria, said the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring States … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
war in Syria
in the world
Syria
dera (city)
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. An IED exploded in front of a convoy of Russian military police while patrolling a highway in Syria, said Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria. In the province of Daraa, in the area of Umm al-Maaten, an improvised explosive device was detonated in front of the lead vehicle of the convoy. … In addition, on October 15, a car with Turkish soldiers exploded in Idlib – two were killed, another five were injured.
Syria
dera (city)
in the world, syria, deraa (city)
