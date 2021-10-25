In Afghanistan, during a shootout in the city of Herat, 17 people were killed :: Society :: RBC

In the Afghan city of Herat, at least 17 people, including children, were killed during a shootout between the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) and unnamed armed men. The Ettela’at-e Rooz newspaper and the RIA Novosti agency reported this with links to sources.

According to the newspaper’s source in the health sector, among the dead were seven children, three women and seven men, including the Taliban. The agency’s source confirms this information and clarifies that all the victims have gunshot wounds.

The newspaper also reports that the exchange of fire began at about 11:40 (13:10 Moscow time) and lasted more than two hours, using light and heavy weapons. Among the opponents of the Taliban were supporters of the Islamic State (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), the newspaper’s sources added. The publication notes that this information has not been officially confirmed.

According to local police, the incident took place in the Tent Bridge area of ​​Herat, four people resisted the Taliban and were killed, Ettela’at-e Rooz reports.