In Estonia, the unvaccinated were banned from visiting restaurants and fitness clubs :: Society :: RBC

In Estonia, since October 25, restrictions have been put in place for those who have not been sick with COVID-19 and have not been vaccinated against the infection. The orders that introduced restrictions for this category of citizens, the government of the country adopted on October 21, now the documents have entered into force.

According to the government’s decision, for those who did not suffer the disease and did not get vaccinated from COVID-19, admission to entertainment and sports events is limited, as well as access to a number of public places, where they used to be allowed according to the results of the PCR test for COVID-19. From October 25th, negative test results will not be accepted.

“People who have not been vaccinated and have not been ill cannot continue to participate in sports competitions, as well as in sports and physical activities, go to public baths, spas, swimming pools, aquatic centers, conferences, theaters, concerts and cinema , take part in entertainment events, visit museums and exhibitions or spend time in catering establishments, ”the government said in a statement. In addition, they are prohibited from attending public gatherings that are held indoors.

The access of unvaccinated citizens to jobs remains under the jurisdiction of the employer. Companies must independently assess the risks of such a decision.