In Kiev, explained the statement about the likelihood of aiming missiles at Moscow | News | News

In the near future, a domestic missile system may come at the disposal of the Ukrainian armed forces, the development of which will take about 10 years. Oleksiy Arestovich, a freelance advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine and a press secretary of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbass, announced this on October 25 on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

“Until recently, we could not send missiles to Moscow because of the existing treaty on the limitation of medium-range missiles. Now that it has expired, Ukraine can develop missile systems with a range of more than 500 km. These are, first of all, the Thunder and Thunder-2 complexes. They are still at the stage of research development, but in the future for the next 10 years, with proper funding and attention from the state, we can get such weapons. It will be able to solve tasks at the strategic and operational-strategic levels, ”he said.

At the same time, Arestovich emphasized that the state policy of Ukraine is exclusively defensive in nature.

“We are not threatening anyone. On the other hand, the Russians do not hesitate to threaten to bomb Ukraine in the Stone Age in each of their programs and statements. There is opposition to any action, and if they threaten us, the time will come for a Ukrainian response, ”the press secretary said.

He also recalled that Ukraine has already used missile systems in the Donbass.

“Russia is a factory for the industrial production of show-offs. Let me remind you that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are the only armed forces that have already launched operational-tactical missiles against the Russian Federation. These are Tochka missiles in 2014 and 2015. So what? And then they did nothing, ”Arestovich concluded.

According to a freelance adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s Armed Forces, in partnership with NATO and other world powers, set themselves exclusively one task – “to prevent the expansion of the scale of the armed conflict in Donbass to the territory of Ukraine and partner countries.”

On the eve, Arestovich said that the actions of the Russian authorities lead to the fact that in the foreseeable future, Ukrainian missiles can be aimed at Moscow as a parity.

In turn, the deputy of the State Duma of the VII convocation, political scientist Ruslan Balbek called Arestovich’s statement pathetic intimidation. He stressed that Ukraine’s missile program is a cloning of Soviet developments, which are very inferior to modern missile weapons in terms of combat capabilities. Arestovich, according to Balbek, prefers to keep silent about these facts.

Russian senator from Crimea Sergei Tsekov also criticized Arestovich’s statement. According to the parliamentarian, the words of the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine are self-promotion.

