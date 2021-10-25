In Kiev, they said they could send missiles to Moscow – Gazeta.Ru

Oleksiy Arestovich, an advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said that Kiev is working on its missile program, and the actions of the Russian authorities lead to the fact that new missiles will be sent to Moscow as a parity in the foreseeable future. It is reported by RIA News”…

“And our missiles of the operational-tactical level will be able to reach Moscow,” Arestovich said.

According to him, NATO troops are already in the country as part of training missions. Arestovich also predicted “The end of Russia” in the event of an attack on Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the constitution of Ukraine prohibits to place foreign military bases on the territory of the state, “but no one forbids training centers,” and under this guise NATO countries “can place anything they want.”

Prior to that, the Russian leader statedthat if Kiev joins NATO, the flight time of the alliance’s missiles to Moscow will be reduced to 7-10 minutes.