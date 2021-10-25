https://ria.ru/20211025/rolly-1756063283.html

In a popular network of cafes, 85 people poisoned themselves with rolls

In Kyrgyzstan, 85 people poisoned themselves with rolls in a popular network of cafes – Russia news today

In a popular network of cafes, 85 people poisoned themselves with rolls

In Kyrgyzstan, 85 people were poisoned with rolls in the popular chain of cafes “Empire of Pizza”, RIA Novosti reported on Monday in the press service of the Ministry of Health … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

BISHKEK, 25 October – RIA Novosti. In Kyrgyzstan, 85 people were poisoned with rolls in the popular Pizza Empire chain of cafes, the press service of the Ministry of Health of the republic told RIA Novosti on Monday. State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance continues the epidemiological investigation, “the department stressed.

