In Moldova, the condition of the debt repayment to Gazprom was called :: Business :: RBC

Chisinau is ready to negotiate with Gazprom, but before signing any documents, they consider it necessary to conduct an independent audit, which would confirm the existence of a debt. Gazprom said that Moldova’s debt amounted to $ 709 million

Photo: Denis Sinyakov / Reuters



Moldova will continue negotiations with Gazprom on gas supplies at a meeting to be held on October 27 in St. Petersburg. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development Infrastructure of the Republic Andrei Spinu, reports the Deschide edition.

“We are ready to continue discussing the debt issue, but our position remains unchanged. Before signing any obligations, we need an assessment, an independent audit to confirm this debt, ”Spinu said.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that Moldova will seek from Gazprom a “fair” gas price, which should be calculated according to the formula offered to other states with long-term contracts. “We have several options, one of which is the share price for annual contracts or a mixed formula that takes into account both the gas share price and oil quotes,” he said.

RBC sent a request to the press service of Gazprom.