https://ria.ru/20211025/ukraina-1756151255.html

In Odessa, the court ordered the thieves to read “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”

In Odessa, the court ordered the thieves to read “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

In Odessa, the court ordered the thieves to read “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”

The Malinovsky District Court of Odessa sentenced two thieves after stealing car radios to a year conditionally, and also ordered them to read poems by Taras Shevchenko and “Adventures … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

2021-10-25T15: 43

2021-10-25T15: 43

2021-10-25T16: 04

incidents

Ukraine

Odessa

Fedor Dostoevsky

Taras Shevchenko

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/49756/31/497563133_0:204:3001:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_e4942ac3c0982e09390176f9110338c2.jpg

KIEV, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The Malinovsky District Court of Odessa sentenced two thieves to a year conditionally after stealing car radios, and also ordered them to read the poems of Taras Shevchenko and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain in order to develop an understanding of property relations and universal values, follows from the court decision published in the electronic register. According to the materials of the case, two citizens aged 23 and 19 entered the parking lot and stole a radio tape recorder, three speakers and a gear lever from a VAZ car, and a radio tape recorder from a Volga car. The guilt of the defendants was proved in full. “Given the personality of both defendants, their very limited development and education, a lack of understanding of property relations, relations between people and a lack of understanding of universal human values, including those laid down by the child’s parents in childhood, impose a sentence with certain characteristics. .. The court considers that the accused should be additionally charged … with the obligation … to adhere to the requirements established by the court for the performance of certain actions, which will consist in reading books, “the court decision reads. The court took into account that the defendants had not previously were convicted, one of them has a wife and a child. The defendants also admitted their guilt and cooperated with the investigation. They said that the lack of money made them take such a step. The court sentenced the two guys to three years in prison, but replaced the sentence with a one year suspended sentence with additional responsibilities. In particular, they need to read “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain, “White Fang” by Jack London and the verse “Passing days, passing nights” (Days pass, nights pass) by Taras Shevchenko. pointed out that “according to Fyodor Dostoevsky, to stop reading books means to stop thinking. Reading works determined by the court will become an incentive for the accused to think and understand the world.”

https://ria.ru/20211011/odessa-1754040956.html

Ukraine

Odessa

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/49756/31/497563133_83 0:2750:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_8848f339a1c3b58ab09f00eb087501de.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, ukraine, odessa, fedor dostoevsky, taras shevchenko