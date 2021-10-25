In Perm, 263 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day. Where in the Kama region people get sick more

In Perm, the infection was detected in 263 people, in the Perm municipal district – in 51. In the Berezovsky municipal district, 47 residents fell ill, in Chaikovsky 46, in Berezniki and Krasnovishersky urban districts 34. Positive results of PCR studies on COVID-19 were received by 31 patients in Suksun urban district, 30 – in Solikamsk, 27 – in Chernushinsky urban districts. In Osinsky urban district, 11 new cases of infection were confirmed, in Oktyabrsky – ten, in Kungur – seven, in Bardymsky municipal district – six.

Five cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Vereshchaginsky city, as well as Kuedinsky, Ordinsky and Elovsky municipal districts. Four people fell ill in the Lysvensky urban and Kungursky municipal districts, three in ZATO Zvezdny and Chusovsky urban districts, two each in Nytvensky, Gremyachsky and Dobryansky urban districts. Another 5 territories have one new infected person. These are Gubakha, Cherdynsky city and Aleksandrovsky, Kishertsky and Uinsky municipal districts.

In total, during the period of coronavirus diagnostics in the Perm Territory, Rospotrebnadzor confirmed 115,090 cases of the disease.