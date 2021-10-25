https://ria.ru/20211025/deti-1756062729.html

In Priangarye, four children were rescued, locked in an apartment without food

In Priangarye, four children were rescued, locked in an apartment without food – Russia news today

In Priangarye, four children were rescued, locked in an apartment without food

In the village of Irkutsk region, police officers went up to the apartment by a fire ladder and freed four boys, where they had been starving for several days … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

2021-10-25T05: 48

2021-10-25T05: 48

2021-10-25T05: 48

incidents

Irkutsk

Irkutsk region

brotherly district

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/02/1578125867_0:317:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bcf3234541ef11af4585c59864fef3d8.jpg

IRKUTSK, October 25 – RIA Novosti. In the village of Irkutsk region, police officers went up to the apartment by a fire ladder and freed four boys, where they were on hunger strike for several days after their mother locked them, according to the GUMVD of the region. children in one of the high-rise apartments need help. A patrol-guard service and an inspector for juvenile affairs went to the scene. The door of the apartment was locked, and the children explained through it that their mother had left a few days ago and since then they have been alone. The mother’s identity has been established. She is registered with the juvenile affairs unit. Currently, police officers are looking for legal representatives of minors and establish the causes of the incident.

https://ria.ru/20211014/deti-1754509076.html

Irkutsk

Irkutsk region

brotherly district

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/02/1578125867_81 0:2810:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6425ca183ecdd5edb29918f2c151334c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, irkutsk, irkutsk region, bratsk district