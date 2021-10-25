https://ria.ru/20211025/deti-1756062729.html
In Priangarye, four children were rescued, locked in an apartment without food
In Priangarye, four children were rescued, locked in an apartment without food – Russia news today
In Priangarye, four children were rescued, locked in an apartment without food
In the village of Irkutsk region, police officers went up to the apartment by a fire ladder and freed four boys, where they had been starving for several days … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
IRKUTSK, October 25 – RIA Novosti. In the village of Irkutsk region, police officers went up to the apartment by a fire ladder and freed four boys, where they were on hunger strike for several days after their mother locked them, according to the GUMVD of the region. children in one of the high-rise apartments need help. A patrol-guard service and an inspector for juvenile affairs went to the scene. The door of the apartment was locked, and the children explained through it that their mother had left a few days ago and since then they have been alone. The mother’s identity has been established. She is registered with the juvenile affairs unit. Currently, police officers are looking for legal representatives of minors and establish the causes of the incident.
In Priangarye, four children were rescued, locked in an apartment without food