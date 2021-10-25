In St. Petersburg, they called the condition for the abolition of restrictions on COVID-19

https://ria.ru/20211025/ogranicheniya-1756139056.html

S.-PETERSBURG, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The new restrictions on COVID-19 will remain in effect until 80% of the population to be vaccinated has been vaccinated, said Irina Chkhindzheria, head of the epidemiological surveillance department of the Rospotrebnadzor Administration for St. Petersburg. held annually, as is done with the flu. “We have no other way if we do not want the restrictions that we are now discussing,” – said the official. On Saturday, the city authorities tightened restrictions due to the difficult epidemiological situation. The measures, which, according to the decree of Governor Alexander Beglov, will be in force from October 30 to November 7, provide: Earlier, Vladimir Putin declared the first week of November inoperative, allowing regions with a difficult epidemic situation to introduce such a measure earlier. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus infection … According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

