In Sudan, unidentified persons detained the prime minister of the country

In Sudan, unknown persons detained the Prime Minister of the country

In Sudan, unidentified persons detained the prime minister of the country

In Sudan, Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok was put under house arrest, four ministers and a civilian representative of the country's Sovereign Council were detained

2021-10-25T05: 52

2021-10-25T05: 52

2021-10-25T07: 07

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. In Sudan, Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok was imprisoned under house arrest, four ministers and a civilian representative of the country’s Sovereign Council were detained, Al Hadath reported. According to the TV channel, these procedures were carried out by people in military uniforms without identification marks. Al-Jazeera, in turn, clarifies. that the ministers of industry, information, communications, an adviser to the prime minister, as well as the governor of Khartoum province and a member of the country’s transitional Sovereign Council were detained. The daughter of the Minister of Industry Ibrahim Sheikh clarified in a comment to the channel that he was detained by members of the United detachments formed in June by order of the deputy head of the Sovereign Council Protesters are reportedly burning tires and blocking several streets in Khartoum.

