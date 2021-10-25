in the Kaliningrad region declared non-working days from October 28 to November 7

In the Kaliningrad region, non-working days are introduced from October 28 to November 7. A number of additional epidemic restrictions will apply throughout the region. Information about this is published on the official website of the regional government.

From October 28 to November 7 inclusive enterprises and organizations will not work, with the exception of those that ensure the functioning of infrastructure, enterprises of a continuous cycle and some others, the activities of which cannot be terminated in accordance with the decree of the President of Russia.

On non-working days access of visitors to cafes and restaurants is suspended… At the same time, they can continue to provide services in the “takeaway” and “delivery” formats.

Also, from October 28 to November 7, work is suspended shopping centers and non-food stores of any size… This restriction does not apply to stores selling food, baby goods, medicines and medical supplies, as well as pet stores.

In schools from October 28 to November 7 vacations are announced… The work of kindergartens is suspended, with the exception of duty groups.

Institutions of secondary specialized education are switching to a distance learning format… Organizations providing additional education and sports training services suspend their activities.

Accommodation in hotels in the coming days will be exclusively by QR code, or by PCR test. The restaurants located in the hotels serve only the guests.

Institutions that provide banking, financial and insurance services are required to transfer at least 70% of their staff to remote work during this time.

The resolution specifies that the matches of the football club “Baltika” and the volleyball “Lokomotiv” should be held during the weekend without spectators.

MFC of the region on non-working days will provide a limited list of services. You can apply there in person only for registration of certificates of registration of birth, marriage and death. Also, MFC specialists continue to receive citizens who need help in working with the public services portal to receive a QR code and participate in the census.

Public transport traffic to coastal cities is decreasing until morning and evening flights. Also, during the weekend in intermunicipal buses, benefits for schoolchildren and students on the “Volna Baltic Region” cards will be canceled.

Between October 28th and November 7th beauty salons and hairdressing salons will not work… Museums and theaters will also be closed.

Information on non-working days and a full list of restrictions can be found here.

Currently, the regional authorities are finalizing a package of measures to support industries that will be suspended over the coming non-working days. As explained in the regional Ministry of Economic Development, we are talking about both gratuitous assistance in the form of subsidies and soft loans.

Earlier, the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor proposed to introduce strict restrictions to stabilize the spread of coronavirus in the Kaliningrad region. The epidemiological situation in the region is assessed as extremely unfavorable.