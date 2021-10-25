In the new movie, Tom Hanks only talks to a robot and a dog.

On September 20, streaming service Apple TV + released a trailer for the new sci-fi movie, Finch, starring Tom Hanks. The 65-year-old actor will be in the frame alone for almost the entire picture, sharing the narrative with the dog and the intelligent robot.

The action of the film will unfold in the future, when, after a catastrophe, humanity almost died out. One of the last people on the planet, the terminally ill inventor Finch, is saved from loneliness only by his dog.

The man does not care about anything, except that the four-legged friend will be left completely alone after his death. The protagonist constructs a humanoid robot so that he takes care of the dog when death takes him away.

The problem is still the same. The trailer showed how an inventor teaches an android to walk, talk and even drive a car. At the same time, they travel across the deserted America and escape from destructive tornadoes.

Curiously, one of Hanks’ most famous works, the 2000 film Rogue, was also about a man suffering from loneliness. It looks like the actor has decided to return to this image.

The movie is slated for release on Apple TV + on November 5. It was supposed to hit theaters in late 2020, but due to the pandemic, the release was postponed and then replaced with a digital premiere.

