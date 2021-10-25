In the United States, two children died in a car accident

https://ria.ru/20211024/ssha-1756005389.html

WASHINGTON, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Two children were killed and eight others were injured in an accident at a racing event in Curville, Texas, local police said on their Facebook page. The incident reportedly occurred Saturday afternoon. A car participating in a drag racing competition (an acceleration race along a straight track – ed.) Lost control, drove off the runway of the local airport where the competition was taking place, and crashed into parked cars, knocking down spectators. eight people were injured. Four were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries. Four more people, including two children, received less serious injuries. Police are investigating the causes of the accident.

