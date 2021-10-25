https://ria.ru/20211024/ssha-1756005389.html
In the United States, two children died in a car accident
In the USA, two children died in a car accident – Russia news today
In the United States, two children died in a car accident
Two children were killed, eight more people were injured in an accident at a racing competition in the city of Curville in the US state of Texas, according to the local … RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021
WASHINGTON, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Two children were killed and eight others were injured in an accident at a racing event in Curville, Texas, local police said on their Facebook page. The incident reportedly occurred Saturday afternoon. A car participating in a drag racing competition (an acceleration race along a straight track – ed.) Lost control, drove off the runway of the local airport where the competition was taking place, and crashed into parked cars, knocking down spectators. eight people were injured. Four were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries. Four more people, including two children, received less serious injuries. Police are investigating the causes of the accident.
In the United States, two children died in a car accident
The incident reportedly took place on Saturday afternoon. A car participating in a drag racing competition (an acceleration race along a straight track – ed.) Lost control, drove off the runway of the local airport where the competition was taking place, and crashed into parked cars, knocking down spectators.
“The accident killed two people: a six-year-old boy who died at the scene, and an eight-year-old boy who was taken to the Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville, where his death was announced,” police said.
In addition, eight people were injured. Four were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries. Four more people, including two children, received less serious injuries.
The police are investigating the causes of the accident.
Yesterday, 08:19
