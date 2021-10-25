in the war of nerves with the West, time is on the side of Iran – InoTV

Iran is firmly committed to the fact that in order to resume talks on the Iranian nuclear program, the United States must first lift sanctions. At the same time, expecting the first step from the West, Iran is developing its nuclear technologies. Therefore, time is on Tehran’s side, writes Atlantico.fr.

Negotiations on the Iranian atom, despite the encouraging statements of the parties, are still in stagnation, writes Atlantico.fr. At the same time, Iran is increasingly improving in nuclear technology, so the hope for the restoration of the original Vienna agreements “every day it digs deeper and deeper“.

If at the end of September Iran still showed signs that it is interested in cooperation with the IAEA, then on October 9 it announced that it had enriched 120 kg of uranium to 20%. Considering that three months ago this amount was almost half as much, Tehran is moving faster than thought to the 250 kg of enriched uranium mark, which is considered critical. And instead of a year, Iran is only a month away from the creation of a nuclear bomb.

But with such statements showing Iran’s ability to create a nuclear military arsenal in a few weeks, is not Iran playing a dangerous game, the author of the article asks. In fact, impatience seems to prevail in Washington and especially Israel. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken condemned Tehran’s unwillingness to conduct a dialogue. And Israel started talking about “alternative plan B“, That is, about military action against Iran.

Iran’s strategy has long been based on one task – to reverse the balance of power. Iran’s foreign minister recently reminded parliament that he would not agree to resume negotiations unless the US first lifted sanctions.

And while Iran is waiting for the first step from the United States, it continues to develop its nuclear program. And this fact, on the contrary, fetters Western countries, the author of the article notes. Neither the US, which is responsible for breaking the deal, nor the Europeans, who signed the treaty but were unable to support their Iranian partner, take action, so Iran remains the sole master of time.

At the same time, for a number of reasons, Iran understands that it is unlikely to face military intervention. So, it is difficult to imagine that the United States will decide to send a contingent to Iran after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, despite all their close ties with Israel.

However, the situation in Afghanistan poses a threat to Europeans. There are now nearly 4 million Afghans on Iranian soil, and it is the only country in the region capable of containing a humanitarian catastrophe.

Finally, Iran shows its independence from the demands of the West as it strengthens economic and diplomatic relations with its neighbors in Asia: Russia and China. In addition, he is trying to get closer to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in order, among other things, to take them away from the maximalist positions of Israel and the United States.

Thus, technological advances, geopolitical position and diplomatic failures of the United States give Iran’s policy not so much risky as it is beneficial in nature, concludes the author of the article in Atlantico.fr. He plays on the nerves of the West, especially the Americans, who want at least a diplomatic victory after the Afghan fiasco. Tehran, on the other hand, is reducing their room for maneuver and forcing them to agree to the preconditions put forward: to lift the sanctions and give guarantees that they will not leave the new treaty.

If Iran manages to conclude such a new, more profitable treaty, it will increase the prestige of this regional and diplomatic force and its new administration, which has made resistance to Western pressure the basis of all its strategic policy and legitimacy, the author of the article writes.