In Ukraine, it was proposed to abolish the post of president or prime minister

KIEV, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Ukrainian National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), Alexander Novikov, believes that in Ukraine it is necessary to eliminate the post of president or prime minister, because now there is a dualism of the executive power. Ukraine is a unitary parliamentary-presidential republic. Earlier, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he did not plan to initiate changes to the constitution with the aim of the country’s transition to a presidential form of government. He also denied claims that power in Ukraine is concentrated in the hands of the president, and all decisions are made in his office. According to him, it is also possible to make the president of Ukraine exclusively the head of the executive branch, as it is now in the United States.

