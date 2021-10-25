Introduced SilverStone Sugo 16 case for compact cube computer

SilverStone has released the Sugo 16 chassis designed for small form factor desktops. The novelty allows the use of Mini-DTX and Mini-ITX motherboards.

The solution is made in the form of a “cube” with dimensions of 200 × 232 × 280 mm. Buyers will be able to choose between two color options – black and white. The right side wall, front and top panels are perforated, which ensures good ventilation of the interior space.

There are only two slots for expansion cards. The length of the discrete graphics accelerator can be up to 275 mm, the length of the power supply is 220 mm. One 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drive can be used.

Air or liquid cooling is allowed. In the first case, front and rear fans with a diameter of 120 mm can be installed, in the second case, front and rear radiators with a standard size of 120 mm can be installed. The CPU cooler height limit is 172 mm.

The interface box is at the top: it contains two USB 3.0 ports, as well as a combo 3.5mm headphone or microphone jack.

There is currently no information on the estimated price of the SilverStone Sugo 16 case.