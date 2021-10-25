iPhone 13 Pro Max compared to the Chinese “flagship killer” OnePlus 9 Pro in camera quality

Philip Belikov, the host of the channel, checked the cameras of the flagships iPhone 13 Pro Max and OnePlus 9 Pro in taking photos and videos. At some points, the Chinese competitor outpaced Apple.

Quality video filming tested with front camera, main, wide-angle. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a wider viewing angle when recording video from the front camera, so more objects are included in the frame; however, stabilization works better on OnePlus. In terms of functionality, the Apple product, however, is clearly ahead of OnePlus: for example, it has a cinema effect mode (in which, by the way, the eyes are very bright), while the latter does not.

In Full HD 30 fps on OnePlus, the picture comes out a little darker than on the iPhone. Stabilization works the same for both models, both on the wide-angle camera and on the main camera. At 9-10x magnification, details are clearer on Apple. With a 3x zoom on the iPhone, the image starts to “wobble”, that is, the stabilization works worse. And from the point of view of a wide-angle camera, the difference between the devices is only in color reproduction: on an Apple product, the picture comes out lighter, and on OnePlus it is more grayish.

At 4K and 60 fps, there are practically no differences in shooting. True, the sky on the Chinese OnePlus is quite illuminated, while the iPhone conveys everything more naturally.

At night, when shooting with a wide-angle lens on the iPhone, a more “smoky” picture comes out, according to the expert. At the same time, the dynamic range is better here and the highlights are less visible. At 9x maximum magnification, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is also a winner, with a sharper image compared to the OnePlus.

When shooting bright objects in the evening on the iPhone, glare is noticeable, which is not on the Chinese smartphone. Despite the fact that the colors are brighter and more saturated on the first of these devices, the stabilization is definitely better on the second, and sometimes there are fewer flares. Approximately the same results are obtained when recording video from wide-angle cameras of devices.

Generally speaking, smartphones shoot video in terms of quality pretty close to each other. The difference at times is only in the viewing angle, stabilization, details, the presence of glare, glare.