Irina Bezrukova, Yang Ge and others at the premiere of the film “The Last Duel” with Ben Affleck

The closed premiere of the film “The Last Duel” took place in Moscow last weekend. Irina Bezrukova, Eva Polna, Konstantin Lavronenko, Denis Shvedov, Yang Ge, Denis Kosyakov and many others came to the screening at the Oktyabr cinema center.

Ridley Scott’s new film is a historical thriller based on the storyline of Eric Jaeger’s book The Last Duel: The True Story of a Battle Challenge in Medieval France, and tells the story of two best friends who will fight to the death in a duel. The film was slated for release in December last year, but due to the pandemic, the world premiere was postponed, and it took place at the Venice Film Festival in September this year. Then Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who renewed their relationship this spring 17 years after the breakup, first appeared on the red carpet as a couple. Later, in October, Ben with his beloved and Matt Damon and his wife presented their new film (both acted in it not only as leading actors, but also as producers) in America.

The film has been in all Russian cinemas since November 18.

