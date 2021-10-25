“I’ve done 45 or 50 films. And only five of them were good. ”- Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart made an unexpected confession: in an interview with The Sunday Times, she said that there are hardly five really good films in her extensive filmography.

“I’ve done 45 or 50 films. And probably only five of them were really good, ”says Stewart. The actress added that of all her works, she most of all likes the films of the French director Olivier Assayas – “Personal Shopper” and “Sils Maria”.

Despite the fact that most of her films Stewart considers unsuccessful, she does not regret that she starred in them. “I regret that I agreed to shoot in several films, but not because of the result, but because it was not fun at all,” said the actress. – The worst thing is when, already in the midst of filming, you realize that the film will be bad, but you continue to work. It’s like meeting someone, knowing that you won’t succeed. “

Recall that on October 30, a new film with Stewart’s participation was released in Russia – the drama “Spencer. The Secret of Princess Diana “, in which she played Princess Diana. The film was warmly received at the Venice Film Festival, but the royal family’s biographers did not like the picture. It seemed to them that the filmmakers had depicted Diana’s mental suffering in too much detail.

Earlier, Stewart admitted that she constantly felt the presence of the princess on the set of the film.