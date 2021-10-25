J.Lo supports Ben Afleck at the premiere of the film

The performer accompanied her lover to an event in New York and patiently waited on the sidelines when he talked to reporters.

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrived at the premiere of Ridley Scott’s film together The last duel in NYC. Their joint photos, which appeared on social networks, moved the fans.

Note that in the film by Scott Affleck plays one of the roles.

For the public show, J.Lo chose a golden brown knit suit from Hervé Leger, which consisted of a long slit skirt and a cropped top that accentuated the star’s abs.

The couple did not hold back their feelings in front of the cameras and did not hesitate to kiss.

But what impressed fans most were the photos that the singer posted on her Instagram page.

In the pictures, she looks at her lover, who talks to reporters on the red carpet, hiding behind a pillar.

“Such an intimate moment”, “How she looks at her man!”, “Awesome couple”, “It’s wonderful how you and Ben support each other,” the fans wrote in the comments.

Recall that rumors about the resumption of the love affair of Lopez and Affleck appeared in May, immediately after Jennifer’s separation from 45-year-old baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

The singer confirmed her relationship with Ben on her birthday, and the first official event they attended as a couple was the Venice Film Festival.

Ben Affleck and J.Lo spotted kissing

News from Correspondent.net in Telegram. Subscribe to our channel https://t.me/korrespondentnet