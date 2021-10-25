Jack Dorsey Heralds US & World Hyperinflation By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Twitter (NYSE 🙂 CEO, Square (NYSE 🙂 co-founder and well-known cryptocurrency supporter Jack Dorsey said that inflation in the US and the rest of the world will soon get much worse, CNBC writes.

“Hyperinflation will change everything. Soon it will happen in the US and around the world. This is already happening, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

Dorsey noted that US consumer price inflation is approaching a 30-year high, along with growing concerns that the problem could turn out to be much worse than officials had anticipated.

The head of the US Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell, in turn, previously admitted that inflationary pressures “are likely to last longer than expected and may persist next year.” At the same time, the head of the central bank expects that in the near future the Fed will begin to abandon emergency measures to support the economy, which provoked a rise in inflation.

In addition to running the social media platform Twitter, which has 206 million daily active users, Dorsey is an ardent supporter of Bitcoin. The Square platform is considering mining cryptocurrencies soon. Square also owns and facilitates the trade of them.

Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones spoke out about rapidly rising inflation last week, claiming that he owns bitcoins and sees it as a good inflation hedge.

“It is clear that there is a place for cryptocurrencies. It is clear that at the moment they are winning the race ahead, ”said Jones.

– In preparation, materials from CNBC were used