James Bond “took part” in the elections in Georgia

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
21

https://ria.ru/20211024/bond-1756017251.html

James Bond took part in the elections in Georgia

James Bond “took part” in the elections in Georgia – RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

James Bond took part in the elections in Georgia

In Tbilisi, unknown persons hung up election posters depicting actor Daniel Craig as James Bond. “Sputnik Georgia” writes about it. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T14: 34

2021-10-24T14: 34

2021-10-24T14: 56

in the world

Georgia

Tbilisi

daniel craig

James Bond

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152898/32/1528983272_0:031800:1014_1920x0_80_0_0_17aa545b292ed58836aa95b2810f2fdc.jpg

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. In Tbilisi, unknown persons hung up election posters depicting actor Daniel Craig as James Bond. “Sputnik Georgia” writes about this. Craig’s portrait is signed with the phrase “No time to mess around.” This is a reference to the title of the latest film about the British special agent “No Time to Die.” Local elections are being held in Georgia. The second round is scheduled for October 30th.

Georgia

Tbilisi

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152898/32/1528983272_0:031574:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_1a7717c87f32718ccf6413f255022b1e.jpg

in the world, georgia, tbilisi, daniel craig, james bond

14:34 24.10.2021 (updated: 14:56 10.24.2021)

James Bond “took part” in the elections in Georgia

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here