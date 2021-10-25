https://ria.ru/20211024/bond-1756017251.html

James Bond took part in the elections in Georgia

In Tbilisi, unknown persons hung up election posters depicting actor Daniel Craig as James Bond. "Sputnik Georgia" writes about it.

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. In Tbilisi, unknown persons hung up election posters depicting actor Daniel Craig as James Bond. “Sputnik Georgia” writes about this. Craig’s portrait is signed with the phrase “No time to mess around.” This is a reference to the title of the latest film about the British special agent “No Time to Die.” Local elections are being held in Georgia. The second round is scheduled for October 30th.

