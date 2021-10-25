https://ria.ru/20211025/korabli-1756073294.html

Japan and the USA discussed the joint passage of the ships of Russia and China

Japan and the USA discussed the joint passage of the ships of Russia and China – Russia news today

Japan and the USA discussed the joint passage of the ships of Russia and China

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi met with the head of the US Department of the Navy, Carlos del Toro, during which the parties discussed the ways … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

2021-10-25T09: 31

2021-10-25T09: 31

2021-10-25T09: 31

in the world

USA

Japan

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754763740_0:154:3114:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_0390d2f2fb128f715c09bcb7d3c47f7b.jpg

TOKYO, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi met with the head of the US Department of the Navy, Carlos del Toro, during which the parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, as well as the recent joint passage of Russian and Chinese warships through the Tsugaru and Osumi Straits. , del Toro “noted the importance of the naval forces of the two countries” and expressed his intention to “continue efforts to strengthen cooperation.” In addition, as noted, during the meeting, the topic of recent missile launches by the DPRK was touched upon. from the Danjo Islands, Nagasaki Prefecture, a helicopter took off and landed from the deck of a Chinese destroyer was recorded. ” In connection with the takeoff and landing of the carrier-based helicopter, fighters of the country’s self-defense forces were raised. Earlier it was reported that Russian and Chinese ships passed through the Tsugaru Strait, and five Chinese and five Russian ships descended to the eastern side of Honshu Island. On Thursday, October 21, in the Izu archipelago, one of the Chinese ships and the Russian ship also took off one helicopter each. In response, the Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces raised fighter jets, and on October 18, 10 Chinese and Russian ships passed through the Tsugaru Strait, which separates the main island of Honshu and the northernmost island of Hokkaido. The strait is international, therefore the passage of foreign ships, including military ones, is permitted by international law. However, Japan drew attention to the fact that this is the first joint passage of Russian and Chinese warships. Then the ships circled the island of Honshu. During the helicopter takeoffs, Japanese airspace was not violated. Also, the warships of Russia and China did not violate the sea space of Japan.

https://ria.ru/20211024/evropa-1756003855.html

USA

Japan

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754763740_191 0:2922:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93bdd9c143698a78507a8a3b83412ccb.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, japan, russia