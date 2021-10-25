Japanese officials begin to abandon floppy disks

IT in the public sector

Municipalities in Tokyo have begun to eradicate the use of floppy disks and move interactions with citizens and organizations online. The Japanese officials were completely satisfied with the floppy disks, and if it were not for the constantly growing cost of using this obsolete technology, it would probably take a long time to decide to abandon it.



Tokyo refuses floppy disks

Officials in the Japanese capital Tokyo are very late in abandoning the use of floppy disks, writes Nikkei Asia.

The Meguro Metropolitan Special District plans to fully move its work online in fiscal 2021, eliminating the use of floppy disks and other physical drives. The Chieda Special District authorities expect to catch up with their neighbors over the next few years. Chieda, the economic and political center of Tokyo, will not use magnetic disk drives for payments since 2019.

According to Yoichi Ono (Yoichi Ono), who is in charge of finance in the Meguro district leadership, the floppy disks “almost never broke” and “never lost data.” Municipal authorities have used 3.5-inch floppy disks for years to exchange information with a government-owned bank. The employees of the mayor’s office, in particular, saved payment orders on them, and the floppy disks were taken directly to the bank, where the specialists of the financial organization made payments, “ordered” in such an exotic way today.

Tokyo is very late in giving up floppy disks

Remarkably, this system was able to survive the death of floppy disks as a technology. The almost complete cessation of the production of drives of this type – Sony, one of the pioneers of this field, for example, did it 10 years ago – did not bother Tokyo officials. Firstly, the already existing floppy disks can be continued to be used, and secondly, there were enough problems for the local authorities. It was not part of the plans of the conservative bureaucrats to create new ones, which are inevitable during the modernization of infrastructure.

Officials motives

The situation changed in 2019, when Bank Mizuho, ​​with which the local authorities of Tokyo cooperated, notified the officials of the Meguro municipality that it would now charge an additional fee of 50 thousand yen (about 31 thousand rubles at the exchange rate of the Central Bank on October 25 2021) for service using physical media, including 3.5-inch drives.

The bank explained the innovation by the high cost of supporting the drives used to read them, which, like the floppy disks themselves, have practically disappeared from the market. In addition, the financial institution pointed to the inefficiencies and risks of data loss when using “three-inch” compared to online banking.

The prospect of spending an extra 600 thousand yen (almost 372 thousand rubles) a year did not appeal to the mayor’s office, so the officials decided to make changes – the transition to interaction with external systems through online channels. Ono believes this will make it possible to more efficiently use the working time, a significant part of which he and his colleagues used to spend on recording floppy disks and exchanging them with representatives of neighboring departments.

For the Chieda District, eradicating floppy disks and moving workflows online is part of an ambitious plan to modernize internal systems, which is expected to be implemented before the start of fiscal 2026. The authorities are striving to give residents the opportunity to complete certain documents without having to visit the mayor’s office.

However, as noted by Nikkei Asia, there is still a long way to go to a fully digital format for the provision of municipal services in Tiede. “There are many little things that need to be worked out to the smallest detail,” says Shogo Hoshina (Shogo Hoshina), Chief Accountant of Chieda Municipality.

Where else are legacy drives used?

In the summer of 2020, CNews wrote that 3.5-inch floppy disks are still used to update the software of Boeing 747-400 aircraft. The model was discontinued in 2009 but is still operated by some airlines.

Also, up to 2019, floppy disks were used by the US Army in the national nuclear weapons system. These were 8-inch floppy disks that were developed over 50 years ago. Subsequently, outdated hardware was replaced with modern – from floppy disks were abandoned in favor of solid-state drives based on flash memory (SSD).

In July 2016, the Russian media reported about a domestic hard drive with a price of 3.8 million rubles. a piece. An external drive called VND-M2.05 was developed by the Penza enterprise “NIIFI and VT”. The capacity of the 25 kg device was 50 MB. According to the manufacturer, the device can be used at ambient temperatures from -10 to +50 degrees Celsius and in conditions of severe mechanical stress. The declared service life is at least 15 years. The device is intended for use in special complexes of control systems.

The end of the floppy era

The first 3.5-inch floppy disk was released in 1981 and for more than 20 years has been the primary external storage medium for transferring information from one computer to another. For example, in 2002 Sony sold 47 million 3.5-inch floppy disks.

The 3.5-inch floppy disk is a thin, flexible plastic disk with a ferromagnetic coating that is housed in a sturdy plastic case. The read and write heads of the drive interact with the drive through a special “window” in the case. Depending on the type of floppy disk, it may be covered with a protective shutter.

It was the image of a 3.5-inch floppy disk that formed the basis of the icons for the save information to disk button in a number of programs with a graphical user interface. For example, it is still used in the Microsoft Word word processor.

In 2021, not a single modern personal computer is equipped with a floppy drive due to the extremely low popularity of floppy disks against the background of their small capacity – up to 2.88 MB.

Apple and Dell were among the first companies to ditch 3.5-inch media. Apple first eliminated the drive from its products in 1998 with the introduction of a new model of the Macintosh desktop. Dell followed suit in 2003.

Seven years later, in April 2010, Sony, one of the largest manufacturers of floppy disks in this format, announced the end of production of 3.5-inch floppy disks in March 2011.

In June 2019, Verbatim was sold, founded in 1969 and by the end of the 1970s, the leader in the floppy disk segment. It was bought by CMC Magnetics, and all the terms of the deal were met by the end of 2019. According to the signed documents, Verbatim was valued at $ 32 million.