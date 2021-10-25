Japanese princess says goodbye to relatives in connection with leaving the imperial family – Society

TOKYO, October 25. / TASS /. The Japanese princess Mako, daughter of the heir to the throne, Prince Akishino, and niece of Emperor Naruhito, visited her grandfather and grandmother, now former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, on Monday to inform them of her upcoming wedding on Tuesday. This meeting, as the Kyodo news agency explains, was in the nature of a farewell, since the girl, after marrying, leaves the monarch’s family and becomes an ordinary citizen of Japan.

Mako was the first of the grandsons and granddaughters of Akihito and Michiko. Now 87-year-old Michiko has repeatedly dedicated poetry to her. The princess also helped her grandmother from childhood with her work in the garden of the imperial palace in central Tokyo.

It is assumed that 30-year-old Mako and her chosen one Kei Komuro will register their marriage on October 26 in one of the Japanese municipalities. They will then hold a joint press conference. Then the newlyweds will move to New York, where Komuro got a job in a law office. In turn, Mako, having officially left the imperial family, will begin to lead a private life.

The princess and fellow student Komuro’s wedding was originally scheduled for November 2018, but has been postponed. Formal explanations were given on this account, but the real reason for the postponement was reports of financial disputes between the groom’s mother and her former friend, who demands to return the money allocated to him, in particular, for Komuro’s studies. This issue has not yet been resolved, which causes heated and often scandalous discussions in the media.

At the same time, Princess Mako firmly insisted on her intention to marry Komuro. However, due to the situation with the groom, no official wedding is planned, the court ceremonies that accompany the marriage of princesses have been canceled. Mako herself refused in this regard from the state dowry in the amount of 150 million yen (more than $ 1.3 million), which was due to her in connection with her departure from the imperial family.