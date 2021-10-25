Johnny Depp won a lawsuit against Amber Heard. What awaits the actress?

Actor Johnny Depp won a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Now the charitable organization will have to disclose information about the donations of the actress. Earlier, the actress was going to pay $ 7 million received in the process of divorce from Depp to charity.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

The court ordered the American Civil Liberties Union to release documents that will confirm that Amber Heard actually transferred money to the account of charitable organizations. Johnny Depp’s lawyers say Heard lied about donating the full amount to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital and the American Civil Liberties Union. And this, by the way, could affect the outcome of the libel case against the British press, which Depp lost in 2020.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images for Art of Elysium)

Recall that in 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, claiming beatings and threats of reprisals from the actor. Depp himself claims the opposite: it was Hurd who was “toxic” and cruel in their relationship. The High Court of London recognized 12 of the 14 cases of Johnny Depp’s assault on the actress, thereby denying him a claim for 2 million pounds.