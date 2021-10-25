Katy Perry celebrates 37th birthday on October 25

American singer and composer Katy Perry October 25 celebrates 37 years. Her 2008 song I Kissed a Girl topped the charts in 15 countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and Ireland.

Gazeta.ua has prepared little-known facts about the birthday girl.

1. The real name of the performer is Katie Hudson… Born and raised in a family of Pentecostal pastors. The future star was brought up strictly: under the ban were “Harry Potter”, “The Smurfs” and modern music. She began her singing career at the church of her parents at the age of nine.

2. The 15-year-old has stopped going to school. A year later, she released an album in the style of Christian rock. At the age of 17, she left her parents’ home to devote time to music.

3. At the age of 19, she changed her surname to her mother’s maiden name – Perry. She did this so that she would not be confused with an American actress. Kate Hudson… At a young age, the singer got a tattoo with the inscription “Jesus” on her wrist to emphasize her faith and beliefs.

Photo: instagram.com/katyperry

4. Perry has written lyrics for singles for many popular singers, including Selena Gomez and Britney Spears… In 2012, Billboard named her Woman of the Year.

READ ALSO: Filmed nude and worked as a stylist: the most interesting facts about the birthday girl Kim Kardashian

5. Perry and the British actor Orlando Bloom started dating in 2016. Been together for 10 months and seemed to be very happy. However, in February 2017, they suddenly broke up. They said that the reason for everything was the actor’s unwillingness to think about a joint future: allegedly Katie wanted “a wedding and children,” and Orlando was not ready for such a rapid development of events. Within six months after parting, the couple was seen together again. The stars attended the concert Ed Sheerana at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The couple wanted to get married in the spring of 2020, but the pandemic changed their plans. On August 27, 2020, the singer gave birth to a daughter, who was named Daisy Dove Bloom…

Actor Orlando Bloom and American singer Katy Perry announced their engagement in February 2019. It is known that Bloom proposed to his beloved on Valentine’s Day.