Keanu Reeves with a wet head captivated the paparazzi with a radiant smile on the set in Berlin (photo)

Keanu Reeves is one of the most photographer-friendly celebrities around. Even when they chase him, the actor can smile at them and wave his hand.

56-year-old Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who is now in Berlin on the set of the fourth part of the film “John Wick”, is again in the spotlight of the paparazzi, writes the Daily Mail.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

The celebrity was photographed at the moment when he was leaving the hotel with wet hair and beamingly smiling at the assistant girl. Keanu was holding in his hands a plastic container with food already familiar from earlier photographs and a paper bag from Freddie Leck’s laundry. He was wearing a black suit.

Reeves exchanged a few words with the girl and went on business.

Keanu Reeves was in a hurry on business and did not even have time to dry his hair [+–] Photo: Daily Mail

As you know, work on the new part of the action movie about the adventures of the hero of the former assassin played by Keanu Reeves began shortly after the release of the third film “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” in May 2019. Last April, the show’s director Chad Stahelski stressed that the project’s creative team set the bar high for the upcoming film from the outset.

“We came up with a theme plan, and it was really big. So we’re talking about doing a little more than just a thriller,” he said.

Filming for the sequel to the franchise is taking place in Berlin, and is also planned in Paris, New York and Japan. The details of the picture are kept secret, but Stahelski warned viewers that they should not wait for a happy ending.

The release of the fourth part of the action-packed franchise is scheduled for May 27, 2022. Due to the pandemic, the premiere was postponed for a year.

We will remind, earlier Keanu Reeves was captured on the streets of Berlin with children’s hairpins in her hair.