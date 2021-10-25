Keira Knightley spoke about her relationship with Benedict Cumberbatch

36-year-old British actress Keira Knightley is known to most moviegoers for her roles in such films as “Pirates of the Caribbean” starring Elizabeth Swann, “Atonement”, “The Imitation Game”, “Doctor Zhivago”, “Anna Karenina”, “Phantom Beauty “,” Pride and Prejudice “and others.

The woman is a two-time Oscar nominee, and now we will talk about her memories of meeting Benedict Cumberbatch. It happened in 2006, on the set of the film Atonement.

“The weather was fantastic. We stayed at a farm in Shropshire, a stone’s throw from Stokes Court, the country house where Tallis Manor was filmed. I lived in a big house, and Benedict was in one of the small cottages with the wonderful actor Patrick Kennedy. who played my brother in the film. Benedict got the role of his terrible rich friend. And for 6 weeks we hung out every night, that’s how I recognized him, “says Keira Knightley.

After that, she recalls many funny memories, how they played tennis, threw a lot of parties and pear cider. They also went to various restaurants and always dined there.

The woman became close friends with Benedict, and over the next five years she constantly saw him. And it was very lucky, because in 2013 the shooting of another joint film “The Imitation Game” began. Kira liked the scenes with him very much, but most of all – secret “escapes” to the street, to smoke.

This year their friendship turned 15 years old.

“If everyone is not interested in each other in friendship, then nothing will work,” she says for fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

