Ken was found. Ryan Gosling to star in a Barbie movie

The creators of the movie about the Barbie doll have finally announced the name of the actor who will play the friend of the world famous toy. Hollywood beauty Ryan Gosling has been approved for the role of Ken.

The selection of actors for this picture generally goes with great creak. Since 2014, Mattel, which owns the intellectual property rights to the Barbie doll, has been trying to determine the lead role.

Barbie was originally supposed to be played by Amy Schumer (“Pretty Woman”). According to the official version, the actress turned down the role due to a difficult work schedule.

The vacant role was then offered to Anne Hathaway. But the negotiations ended in nothing. Largely because the schedule of work on the painting was constantly adjusted.

Now the performer of the title role is considered Margot Robbie, who gained worldwide fame after the release of the film “Suicide Squad”.

First, the premiere of the film was announced in 2018, then the release of the tape was shifted to the spring of 2020. Now they promise that the shooting of the film about the beautiful doll will start in 2022. Probably, with Ken approved, the painting process will go more successfully.

The director will be the author of the drama “Lady Bird” Greta Gerwig. She will also be one of the scriptwriters of the “puppet” story.

The kinopoisk.ru portal reveals the plot of the film. According to one of the versions, the film will be about the fact that the main character lives in the magical land of Barbiland. Later, she turns out to be expelled from there due to the fact that she seems to the rest of the citizens not ideal enough. Once in the real world, she is forced to get used to new rules and get used to an unusual environment.

The first Barbie was released in 1959 in the United States. Its creators are Ruth and Elliot Handlers. Barbie’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts.

For several decades, Barbie has remained one of the best-selling toys in the world. It was claimed that there were three Barbies on sale every second in the world. Now the sales of these dolls are constantly falling. So, perhaps the success of the film will return the former popularity of Barbie, this cherished dream of all girls of the 90s.