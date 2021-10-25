Kendall Jenner kissing her boyfriend in front of the entire stadium

25-year-old Kendall Jenner, unlike her sisters, carefully hides her personal life. However, in the current relationship with basketball player David Buer, the model decided to open the veil of secrecy.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker (Photo: legion-media.ru)

Rumors of a celebrity romance appeared back in 2020. The couple was increasingly sealed by the paparazzi (let’s face it, we just love their exits!). Jenner often appeared at the matches of her lover, and later began to publish joint photos on her Instagram. And the day before, footage appeared on the Web in which Kendall kisses David in front of the entire stadium.

Photo: Instagram

Edition E! reports that over the weekend, the girl was rooting for her boyfriend and his team. She was also joined by Justin and Hailey Bieber. Devin rushed towards Kendall right after the last signal. There was a wide smile on her face, and they kissed while the fans screamed, ”an eyewitness told the publication.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

By the way, later this photo was published on her Instagram by one of Kendall’s sisters, Khloe Kardashian. Looks like David just has a great relationship with the Jenner family. Note that Kendall’s niece Stormy Webster loves the basketball player the most. The 3-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott simply adores the NBA player. “She and Stormy have a great relationship,” the model once said on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. “She’s in love with him and I’m jealous sometimes,” Kendall joked.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Photo: legion-media.ru

Recall that Jenner and Booker have known each other for a long time. In 2018, they even went on double dates: the model then dated basketball player Ben Simmons, and Devin dated Jordin Woods, Jenner’s ex-girlfriend.