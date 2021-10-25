Any full-scale Russian attack on Ukraine “will be the end of the Russian army and the end of the Russian Federation.” This was announced on Sunday, October 24, by Oleksiy Arestovich, a freelance adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine and a press secretary of the Kiev delegation in the trilateral contact group on Donbass.

“The Russian military, as professionals, understand very well and advise the Russian leadership that any full-scale attack on Ukraine will be the end of the Russian army and the end of the Russian Federation. This is an absolutely unsuccessful option. They cannot fail to understand this. And when they frighten us by intrusion, expansion, hinting at threats, this is a bluff, ”the website of the Dom TV channel quotes Arestovich.

He noted that the task of such a bluff is to scare and force Kiev to yield in relation to “Russian whims.”

“But in two years they could be convinced that it was unrealistic. Neither frontal pressure, nor international pressure, nor attempts to intimidate will lead to anything. The best thing that can be done is to negotiate with each other using the Norman and Minsk formats, ”he concluded.

On October 21, the commander of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (MTR of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) Grigory Galagan said that Ukraine does not exclude an invasion from Russia and considers it necessary to prepare all regions of the country for this.

In this regard, Galagan stressed, the country should be ready “in every area.” He also noted the importance of consolidating the preparation of the “resistance movement” by the regions at the legislative level.

On October 15, Arestovich said that Ukraine began to work out a number of scenarios in the event of a military conflict with Russia. According to him, Kiev proceeds from the fact that “the war with Russia is already underway” and under certain circumstances may acquire the format of a full-scale conflict.

On September 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed the opinion that there is a possibility of a full-scale war with Russia. At the same time, the Ukrainian president blamed for the deterioration of relations on the Russian Federation, which, according to him, does not respect Ukraine’s independence.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have deteriorated since a coup d’etat took place in Ukraine in 2014. Kiev launched a military operation against Donbass, whose residents did not agree with the results of the change of power, and the Crimean authorities decided to hold a referendum on reunification with Russia. As a result of the referendum, 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents voted for the entry of the peninsula into the Russian Federation.

The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. But despite this, Kiev considers the peninsula to be its temporarily occupied territory. At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of the subject’s ownership is closed forever.