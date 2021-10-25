Kim Kardashian, after quarrels with Kanye West, began to dress as strange as possible: “grandmother’s” down jacket and toe shoes

The world famous socialite, model and actress Kim Kardashian posted a strange post to her Instagram network on Sunday for her 260 million followers, who enthusiastically follow her page on the social network.

In the photo, the tabloid star poses in a purple image: pants, long sleeve, gloves and long-nosed shoes – all the same color. It looks to put it mildly, defiant.

The model’s face is covered with large stylish sunglasses. Over this extravagant and flamboyant look, wears a raincoat that emphasizes the extraordinary taste of the trendsetter.

photo: kim kardashian instagram kimkardashian

Popular articles now show more

Of course, the post gathered a huge audience of fans in a few minutes, and they rushed to comment on this photo:

“Best photo” – annalambergnew comments

photo: kim kardashian instagram kimkardashian

“Very good,” writes wyattphelorna

photo: kim kardashian instagram kimkardashian

We will remind, more recently at the Met Gala, Kardashian appeared in an outfit that completely covered her face.

photo: kim kardashian instagram kimkardashian

Znay.ua reminds Kim Kardashian – 41: the best images of the idol of millions, from a wedding dress to a solid black fabric

As previously reported Znay.ua Lesya Nikityuk pozmagalsya with Kim Kardashian – “nomination” for the best golden “rain”: “You and I Amazing”

Also Znayu wrote: Kim Kardashian in a huge fur coat spoke about personal: “I love”