Kiselev walked along Shukshina, Dzhigurda and Volochkova

Russia again set the record for daily mortality from coronavirus – 1,075 people. We also set records for morbidity. We did not have such figures – under 40 thousand cases per day – for all the previous waves of the epidemic. The dynamics of infection is so rapid, and the rate of development of the disease is so high that the president agrees with the government’s proposal to declare a non-working week from October 30 to November 7 throughout the country. But the governors were empowered by their authority to extend the emergency leave, starting earlier and extending it later on regional necessity. This is bad for the economy, but human lives are more expensive. The priorities of the welfare state are to preserve the life and health of its citizens.

It’s a strange thing, but it turns out that our model of a welfare state in Russia in a pandemic at some point dampened its citizens. A year and a half ago, President Putin set the state the task of fighting for the life of every person in every region. Innumerable resources were devoted to the construction and equipment of hospitals, to retraining doctors, to personal protective equipment, to create drugs and, finally, the world’s best vaccine – “Sputnik V” of the Gamalea Institute. At the same time, the society for the most part felt that everything would be done for it. You don’t have to defend yourself. Let Putin and his welfare state fight for the life of every person in every region. And we ourselves. We don’t have to. We don’t have to wear masks, refuse to shake hands and get vaccinated.

But that won’t work. The welfare state, it is also social that relies on a conscious society. And if the state, without forcing anyone, still invites every citizen to do the elementary things in order to protect themselves in a proven way, then it is a civic duty to respond. In our case, to respond means to be grafted. Refusal to vaccinate is nothing other than sociopathic behavior. After all, it is against society and against the welfare state.

Non-working days are a forced and deliberately short-term measure introduced due to the high mortality rate of the unvaccinated. Let me remind you that, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Health, announced by Minister Murashko, only less than three hundredths of a percent of the vaccinated are seriously ill. The death of a vaccinated person is a vanishingly small value in statistics. It is the unvaccinated who die. It is for the unvaccinated that all the intensive care units of our hospitals work. It is on the unvaccinated that the lion’s share of the state resources allocated for treatment from covid go. The unvaccinated are not ready to take on any responsibility, but in fact the lockdown and the inevitable reduction in the state’s ability to remain social is the responsibility of the unvaccinated. To be unvaccinated today means to oppose oneself to society. In an epidemic, at least, it is simply indecent.

The billionth citizen of the country has been vaccinated in India. A giant multinational state, a mixture of religions and distinctive cultures. More than half of India is already grafted with two ingredients. In Russia – less than a third. Shameful.

It is also shameful that the vaccination rate in Russia is even much lower than the world average. How do we explain this? Why are we so “smart”? But everything would be fine if we did not set records for mortality from covid. Meanwhile, there are states on the planet where the vaccinated – more than 75%. These are, for example, such different countries as Japan and Canada, Cuba and Italy, Cambodia and Finland, Portugal and Brunei, Norway and Uruguay. Moreover, it is interesting that none of these countries have their own vaccines. The health care systems there are very different, but the result is many times better than in Russia. Uruguayans and Bruneians, Cubans and Finns, French and South Koreans decided to defend themselves, while Russians, for whom vaccination is free and without queue, neglected, preferring to die.

And this despite the fact that the President of Russia himself was vaccinated and personally urges Russians to take care of themselves: “Once again I urge all our citizens to be actively vaccinated. This is about your protection, about your safety, about life, about the health of your relatives. And we have a reliable, effective vaccine “.

Ministers and mayors of cities, scientists and doctors speak about the need for vaccinations as a means to stop the epidemic and its deadly harvest. We hear it every day on TV, on the radio and on the web. Patients of covid wards speak about the same – those who are seriously ill without vaccination. They seemed to have received their sight. While those who have not yet ended up in the hospital, either for some fashion, or for stupidity and laziness, or confusing everything in the world, are not vaccinated as a sign of some kind of protest and are not advised to others. There are whole strata of society like that. Among political movements, for example, and even among doctors, who themselves did not really bother to professionally understand the topic, but, using the authority of the white coat, simply confuse people, sending many to death. Confused, they end up without protection. Someone, out of ignorance, decides to defend themselves in exotic ways.

We recently learned about 42-year-old Muscovite Anastasia, who deliberately infected herself and her family with covid and died. She brought two children to a friend who was ill in a mild form, hoping that then it would be a mild form to get infected. As a result, my mother is in a coffin, one daughter barely crawled out of intensive care, the other daughter and the widower fell ill. This is what the ignorance and bad advice of random people on the Internet leads to.

Actress Maria Shukshina makes a public name at the protest against vaccinations, although in the subject she is as stupid as a cork. Gathers the same around him. There is also a ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, an opponent of vaccination, who ignorantly believes that the coronavirus vaccine provokes oncology and AIDS in the body. The actor Nikita Dzhigurda, who called vaccination a “scam”, does not understand and does not even try to figure it out. The forgotten star from the 90s, singer Natalya Vetlitskaya, also confuses people in vain. Singer Alexander Serov flatly refused to be vaccinated. As a result, he was admitted to intensive care with 75% lung damage. They barely pulled it out. Whether he will be able to sing is not very clear.

How many people have filled up cemeteries by buying fake vaccination certificates? Later, as if in confession, going to the intensive care unit, on mechanical ventilation, they admit that their information and vaccinations are fake. But the virus cannot be fooled.

You need to build a real defense against him. A huge responsibility lies with society: from gardening associations to fan clubs of sports teams, from religious denominations to volunteer organizations. And the state has a huge responsibility.

Since the function of any state, including, to put it mildly, organizational, Russia as a social state, in order to remain one, is obliged to stimulate its citizens in every possible way to take care of themselves and their loved ones. To put it simply, the life of the unvaccinated in Russia should become less comfortable. There are different mechanisms for this – from QR codes in public places and in public transport, as in France, to public censure. And the responsible part of society will take it with understanding. What about compulsion? No compulsion.