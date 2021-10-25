https://ria.ru/20211025/tseny-1756060092.html

“Kommersant”: buckwheat and oatmeal will rise in price in Russia

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. In Russia, prices for buckwheat, oatmeal and cereals may rise by 10-20 percent already in November, the Kommersant newspaper writes, citing sources among producers. most of the positions by 10-20 percent. The network “Verny” told the publication that they had received notifications from producers of cereals about an average price increase of 15 percent. The representative of the agricultural holding AFG National also noted that the cost of production of cereals had increased. According to the interlocutor of the newspaper, the price of polypropylene and cardboard containers over the past year has grown by more than 100 percent, and domestic raw materials – within 30 percent. The main increase in prices is observed for buckwheat, the minimum – for rice. In addition, Dmitry Rylko, General Director of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies, said that the rise in prices for buckwheat may be due to the poor quality of the harvest of this type of cereal in the Altai Territory – the main supplier of buckwheat in the domestic market. And the Ministry of Agriculture, in turn, pointed to amortization of the growth in the cost of products on the part of food producers at the expense of their own profits from 2020. At the same time, according to the department, this year the cultivated areas under buckwheat increased by 12.1 percent.

