Kristen Stewart doesn’t mind playing the female version of the Joker in Batman with Pattinson

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were colleagues on “Twilight” for many years (the first film was released in 2008), and later an affair began between them. In 2021, Stewart even received a marriage proposal from Pattinson, but after a while the couple broke up. Now Robert and Kristen can get back together, but only on the set. V In an interview with Variety, the actress stated that she does not mind playing the female version of the Joker in the new “Batman” with Robert Pattinson.

She said this in response to the question “is she considering the role of a villain in the MCU of Matt Reeves.”

“Let’s do something new. I love this vibe. Let’s deal with the other. I would definitely play a crazy, scary person.” Stewart replied.

However, Kristen noted that this is not the most tempting offer that she would like to receive, but it is not a definitive “no” either.

Batman News with Robert Pattinson:

Subscribe to the daily email newsletter from the creators of the number 1 newspaper in Ukraine. Every evening in your mail the most important, exclusive and useful. Subscribe to…