Kristen Stewart is proud of only five films in her filmography

Актриса слишком трогательно стеснительна или справедлива - решать только зрителям.

Kristen Stewart knows for sure that not every film in which she has appeared in her entire career has become a hit. And this makes the actress proud of her frankness and fairness.

In an interview for The sunday times The 31-year-old actress, who played Princess Diana in the upcoming Spencer movie, admitted that she can hardly name half a dozen works that she really likes.

“It’s terrible, but I probably did a maximum of 5 decent films out of 45 or 50. The ones that I watch and think, what a masterpiece really turned out.”

Among her favorites were films directed by Olivier Assayas – “Personal Shopper” and “Sils Maria”.

“I need to see my entire filmography, but good material is rarely found there. But that doesn’t mean that I regret this experience. “

Stewart admitted that she regrets that she only said yes to a few films, but not because of the end result, and therefore it was not at all fun to act in these projects.

“The worst thing is when you are half way, and you realize that it will probably be a bad film, but you still try to the very end,” the actress explained to the publication Times…

However, the actress refused to name the failures, citing the fact that she is not an evil person, and therefore does not intend to humiliate people in public.

Stewart admitted earlier this month that she has only one regret regarding Spencer. And the problem was that Kristen didn’t see it possible or fair to play a mom of two until she had this experience herself.

In the last interview for Entertainment Weekly Stewart mentioned that she is now more selective about future films.