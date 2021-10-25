Kristen Stewart talks about “rebellion” against former Robert Pattinson

American actress Kristen Stewart, who is best known for starring in the Twilight film series, has spoken out about a possible participation in the new Batman movie with her co-star Robert Pattinson.

Kristen and Robert starred in the vampire-themed romantic fantasy series Twilight, and it was this film that allowed the world to learn about their acting talent, which has been revealed more and more over the years.

Some time ago, it became known about the premiere of the next film adaptation of the DC comic book about the superhero Batman, in which Pattinson will play the main role, and actress Zoe Kravitz will become his companion and girlfriend in the Catwoman plot.

Fans also wanted to see Kristen in the new film, in the role of Batman’s enemy and the Joker supervillain. The actress reacted to such a proposal in an interview with the publication. Variety … By the way, earlier on the Internet there was a rumor that Warner Bros. is considering Kristen for the role of Catwoman, but this heroine has already been played by Zoe.

“I love the energy behind this idea. It really would be good. I feel like we might not be able to do it, but I love the excitement. Let’s think of something else. I’m totally ready to play a weird, creepy man. “- said Kristen in an interview with Variety.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

