Kylie Jenner got into a scandal because of her sunburn

Ekaterina KOVALENKO October 26 00:30

Photo: Instagram Kylie Jenner.

The American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner was accused of allegedly trying to appear black. She posted videos on her Instagram Stories showing her looking more tanned than usual. Jenner, 24, received a dose of hate from fans claiming to be fishing, a term used to describe people who pretend to be black on social media using makeup, photoshop and other means. This is reported by Page Six.

– Nobody talks about Kylie fishing, – tweeted a user.

“She’s obviously trying to look black,” added another.

“At first it seemed like Beyoncé,” wrote a third.

– Why does she have this skin color?

In August, Jenner was already accused of allegedly trying to appear black. At that time, she signed one of her selfies as “the girl with brown skin”, but after a portion of the hate, she changed the signature to “the girl with brown eyes.”

Some fans have likened Jenner’s situation to the October hate of ex-girl group Little Mix Jessie Nelson. Jessie is attacked by haters for her debut solo video, Boyz, featuring Nicki Minaj.

– You all lashed out at Jesy Nelson for “black fishing”, but everyone is silent when it comes to Kylie? I’m confused, – commented the user.

“She looks black, much darker than Jesse,” another concluded.

– Kylie and Jessie are fighting for the title of queen of black fishing, my God, – one of the users wrote sarcastically.

After the hate, Jessie assured the fans that she did not want to offend anyone. Kylie Jenner has not yet commented on the scandal.