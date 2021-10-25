Kyrgyzstan does not need cat and mouse with Russia and the United States

There is a Russian military base in Kant in Kyrgyzstan, and there is no talk of placing an American air base, President Sadyr Japarov said after the withdrawal of the anti-terrorist coalition troops from Afghanistan. The head of state noted that he does not want to play cat and mouse with the powers, having two bases for himself.

In 2001, after concluding an intergovernmental agreement, the United States placed an airbase named after Peter Gansi (in honor of a firefighter who died while extinguishing the Twin Towers in New York) at the Manas airport in Bishkek. In 2005, it was renamed the Manas Avibase, in 2009 – the Manas Transit Center (TSC). In 2013, the Kyrgyz authorities decided to withdraw the TSC from the republic and in 2014 it was closed.

The Russian airbase Kant is an aviation component of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force of the CSTO.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan stated that the deployment of foreign military bases in the country is impossible, this is clearly indicated by the constitution, and the defense doctrine, and the concept of the country’s foreign policy. From 2001 to 2005, the United States used the Khanabad military airfield in the Kashkadarya region of Uzbekistan, but then, at the request of Tashkent, they transferred the military to the Manas airbase in Kyrgyzstan.