Lada Niva from the 80s was presented in Switzerland for the Dakar rally-raid :: Autonews

In Zurich, Switzerland, the premiere of the modified Lada Niva SUV, produced in 1984, took place, which will take part in the Dakar-2022 rally-raid. This was reported by the press service of AvtoVAZ, which acts as the official partner of the project.

The Soviet VAZ-2121, almost 40 years old, was refined by the efforts of the private Swiss racing team Niva Red Legend Team. The team will take part in a new rally-raid category called the Dakar Classic, where classic cars that raced before 2000 compete.

The presentation showed an off-road vehicle with a special pasting, developed jointly with the Lada brand, as well as the design of racing pilots’ overalls. The team applied for the number “763” as a starting number – a reference to the automobile index of the Samara region, where the AvtoVAZ plant is located.

At the competition, the car will be driven by pilot Mario Jacober and co-driver Sladan Milich, who are longtime fans of Lada cars. At the Volzhsky Automobile Plant, they said that they accidentally found out about this project, after which they decided to provide him with support, including information.

Rally-raid “Dakar-2022” will be held from 2 to 14 January next year in Saudi Arabia. The rally starts in Hail and ends in Jeddah