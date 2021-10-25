https://ria.ru/20211025/lavrov-1756208525.html

Lavrov put in one word the German minister who threatened Russia

Lavrov responded to the threats of the German Ministry of Defense against Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

Lavrov put in one word the German minister who threatened Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the statements of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need for nuclear containment of Russia as fantasies. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

TROMSÖ (Norway), October 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the statements of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need for nuclear deterrence of Russia as fantasies. we have, they are from the sphere of ideology – who is the first to rule the world, this is what we hear from our “friends” from NATO. We believe that we need to focus on reality. Whereas NATO’s imagination stretches towards “containing” Russia, preparations for attacks on Russia, as this lady said, what is her name there, Crump, there is something (Kramp-Karrenbauer – ed.), in Germany, that we must be ready to threaten Russia with nuclear weapons – these are all fantasies. it is fun and satisfying for her fans, but I hope and know that Norwegians are pragmatic people, we want to keep a pragmatic approach and focus on the positive. I must do within the framework of my obligations as a NATO member, I am sure Norway will do this, keeping in mind the importance of relations with Russia, “Lavrov said after negotiations with his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on October 21, answering When asked whether NATO is thinking about scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in airspace with nuclear weapons, she said that it is necessary to make it very clear to Russia that Western countries are ready to use such means as well.

2021

